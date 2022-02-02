The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.81) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278 ($17.18).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,041 ($14.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,070.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,119.91. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 918.50 ($12.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.81).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.