The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Western Union reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 184,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

