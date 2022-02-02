The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 118.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.7%.

WMB stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

