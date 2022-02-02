TheStreet Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Monro has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after buying an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

