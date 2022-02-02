TheStreet Lowers Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to C

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

