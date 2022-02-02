Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

