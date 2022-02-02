Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.