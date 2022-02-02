Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMTNF shares. boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

