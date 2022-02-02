Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$6.98. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 66,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$301.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,683,500. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,442.60. Insiders bought a total of 896,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,656 in the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.