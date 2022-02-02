Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$6.98. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 66,384 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The firm has a market cap of C$301.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.05.
In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,683,500. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,442.60. Insiders bought a total of 896,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,656 in the last 90 days.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
