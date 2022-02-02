TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. 2,648,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,672. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.