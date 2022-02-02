TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $60.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

