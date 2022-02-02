TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Update

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 179,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $177,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,143. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

