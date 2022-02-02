TowneBank to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TowneBank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TOWN stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

