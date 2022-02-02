Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $71.09

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.09, but opened at $74.29. Trade Desk shares last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 61,149 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
