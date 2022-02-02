Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $71.09

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.09, but opened at $74.29. Trade Desk shares last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 61,149 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

