Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $202.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock. Trane Technologies traded as low as $165.73 and last traded at $165.73. 25,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,700,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

