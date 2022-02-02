Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,690. Transcat has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $613.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 71.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

