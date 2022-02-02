Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.81. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 2,132 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.