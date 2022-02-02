Trek Financial LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,998 shares of company stock valued at $58,971,629. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

