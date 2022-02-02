Trek Financial LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

