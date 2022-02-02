Trek Financial LLC Has $483,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

