Trek Financial LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.