Trek Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 23,319 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after buying an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $35,710,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

