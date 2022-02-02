Trek Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.BTIG Research raised their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

