Trek Financial LLC Takes $405,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

