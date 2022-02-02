Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Zscaler comprises approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $262.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

