Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 16,972 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

