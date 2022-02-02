Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 25,719 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,000. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.