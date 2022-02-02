Trexquant Investment LP Sells 13,387 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,070,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

