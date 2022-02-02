Trexquant Investment LP Takes $5.69 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,599,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

FTNT stock opened at $307.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.36 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $5,490,561. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

