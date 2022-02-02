TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

TCBK stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

