TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $34.39

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.39, but opened at $33.46. TriMas shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get TriMas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TriMas by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.