TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $34.39

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.39, but opened at $33.46. TriMas shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 12 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82.
TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)
TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.
