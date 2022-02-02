Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Update

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after buying an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 1,006,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

