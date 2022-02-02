TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.58 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00118409 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.