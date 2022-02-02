Truist Financial Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,634,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

