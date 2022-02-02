Truist Financial Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $70.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $65.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

