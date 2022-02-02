Truist Financial Weighs in on International Paper’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of IP opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

