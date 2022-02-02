Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 27,097 shares.The stock last traded at $79.22 and had previously closed at $78.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,673,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 28.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 113,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

