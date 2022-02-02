Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Up 4%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s share price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 18,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Twin Vee PowerCats stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Twin Vee PowerCats as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

