Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Up 4%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s share price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 18,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.
Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.
Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEEE)
Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.
