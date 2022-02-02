U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GROW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 48,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 152.52% and a return on equity of 75.81%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

