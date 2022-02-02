U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

USX stock remained flat at $$4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

