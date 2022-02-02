Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $38.61 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

