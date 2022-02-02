Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 115,026 shares.The stock last traded at $293.31 and had previously closed at $295.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.