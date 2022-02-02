UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 180,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,849. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

