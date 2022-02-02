UBS Group Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

