UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Technologies.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

UFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.