Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 72,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

