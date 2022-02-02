UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

UniFirst stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $181.43 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

