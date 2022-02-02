United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 0% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 49,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 168,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.70.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

