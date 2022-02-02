United States Steel Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

NYSE X opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

