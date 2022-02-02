United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Lifted by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for approximately 7.3% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 1.44% of United States Steel worth $85,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $69,847,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $41,429,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE X opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

